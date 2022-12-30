RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in the area of Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV Campus.

VCU Police first reported the shooting shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The public was encouraged to stay indoors and avoid the area.

Shortly before 11 p.m., VCU Police released an update, explaining that an aggravated assault shooting had occurred at the intersection of Henry Street and Broad Street. According to police, the victim was shot twice in the torso.

Police said the suspect is known to the victim and was last seen running westbound on Grace Street. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black jacket and tan camouflage pants.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation and officers have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.