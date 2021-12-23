Police searching for suspects of auto, gun theft in Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are looking for two men who stole a pickup truck and several guns from a construction site in Richmond.

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a green Dodge truck was stolen from a construction site on the 3900 block of Broad Street Road. The two suspects drove the truck and the vehicle they arrived in to another location in Henrico County.

The suspects then took several guns from the truck and moved them into their car before driving away, leaving the truck behind, according to Henrico Police.

Police added that the suspects came back later to go through the truck again, this time taking a machete as well as the truck’s catalytic converter and keys. They threw the keys down a nearby storm drain before leaving again.

Attached is video surveillance of the suspects involved. If you can identify them; send us a tip at https://t.co/SXT6oegRoV. pic.twitter.com/uk5gqqltoF — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 22, 2021

Henrico Police officers responded to the scene later on and were able to get the truck’s keys from the drain.

Both suspects appear to be Hispanic males. One is wearing a white shirt and pants, a black balaclava, white socks and dark slippers. The other is wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.