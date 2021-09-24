Police searching inside Monroe Building in Richmond for suspicious individual

Authorities outside the Madison Building (left) and the Monroe Building (right) in downtown Richmond on Sept. 24, 2021. (8News photo by Jackie Defusco)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching the James Monroe Building in downtown Richmond for a “possible suspicious individual” after clearing the nearby Madison Building.

Authorities did not find any suspicious activity at the James Madison Building, but a search of the Monroe Building, which houses the Virginia Department of Education, is underway, according to a Capitol Police tweet.

“There is not a active shooter at the Madison building it is an armed party call that Law Enforcement is attempting to verify,” Capitol Police wrote in an email alert. “Units have cleared the Madison building and are now checking the Monroe building. Please shelter in place.”

The Monroe Building is located at 101 North 14th Street. People have been advised to stay clear of the area. Virginia Commonwealth University sent out an alert warning people to avoid the area.

Employees inside the Madison Building were urged to shelter in place in earlier tweet from police. The building, located at 109 Governor Street, houses the Virginia Department of Health.

Capitol and Richmond police have responded to the scene, Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka told 8News’ Jackie Defusco.

