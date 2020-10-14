Police seek help identifying Richmond homicide victim

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the victim of a homicide that occurred earlier this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police need help to identify a man who was shot and killed Sunday in Richmond.

Officers said they found a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Erich Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police describe the victim as standing 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 193 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, a beard and a mustache. The victim has no tattoos, but has substantial scarring on his shoulders, chest, and back, which may have been caused by acne or a skin condition.

The victim was wearing a gray t-shirt, black Nike pants, black and gray sneakers and a red baseball cap. According to police, the sneakers and baseball cap are actual items the victim was wearing when he was found.

The victim also may have owned or been in possession of an unknown type of Infiniti vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

