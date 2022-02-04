Police Sources: Stoney makes promises of ‘competitive’ police salary raise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department employees received a letter on Friday from Mayor Levar Stoney, promising them that he plans to introduce a pay increase for officers next month, according to police sources.

The letter starts off by addressing an incorrect statement given during a press conference about Richmond’s new violence interrupter program. It was initially stated that these new hires would make $65,000 a year, that statement was then corrected to $49,000-$68,000 a year, finally Richmond Police sent a release stating it would be $31,000-$46,000 a year.

The mayor acknowledges the pay have “distressed” some officers, who typically start at a salary around $43,000 and can work their way up to around $74,000 a year.

He said that he is dedicated to addressing pay inequalities in Richmond and wants officers to have a “fair and competitive” pay.

Stoney states in the letter that he will be advancing a pay increase for officers and presenting it as part of the budget on March 4.

8News has reached out to the City of Richmond for more information and are waiting on a response.