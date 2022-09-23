RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect accused of shooting at an officer and driving a stolen golf cart.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, an officer saw an individual — who appeared to be a young adult male — driving recklessly in a golf cart near the area of N. 25th Street and Fairmount Avenue. The officer reportedly attempted to stop the gold cart in the 1200 block of N. 28th Street.

The driver left the cart and began to run away before turning and firing at least one shot at the officer, according to police. The bullet hit the officer’s vehicle but the officer was reportedly unharmed.

The officer then returned fire but it does not appear that the suspect was struck, according to police.

(Courtesy of Richmond Police Department)

Police described the suspect as a light skin Black male of average build and average height. He was reportedly wearing a black or dark blue hoodie with skinny jeans and either twists or dreads.

Following an investigation, police determined the golf cart he was driving had been stolen from the Oliver Crossings Apartments at 1329 Coater Street at around 9:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Police said there was a small blue scooter in the rear of the cart.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Major Crimes Detective M. Ahnstrom at 804-646-3913.