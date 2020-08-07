Police: Suspect in hit-and-run crash dies after hitting tree

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man in his 60s died Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Mosby Court. Richmond police said Friday that the car the man was driving was involved in a hit-and-run crash not long before the fatal wreck.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in the afternoon of Aug. 5 for reports of a crash in the area. According to police, the driver of a Dodge Durango ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as Vollie J. Fountain, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said that Fountain was the only person in the car and investigators determined that “the same vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.”

Police are investigating both crashes.