RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported near Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Monroe Park Campus.

The incident occurred on West Broad Street around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. According to police, an unknown victim said they had been robbed by two people, one of whom was allegedly brandishing a shotgun.

During the alleged robbery, the suspect reportedly stole a suitcase with cash.

Police said the robbery either occurred in the 1300 block of West Broad Street or the 900 block of West Broad Street. Officers with the Richmond Police Department and VCU Police could not find the victim.

The first suspect was described as a 30-year-old Black man, wearing all black. The second suspect was described as a Black woman between 18 and 25 years old, wearing all black with a black North Face coat.

According to police, the suspects were last seen driving west on West Broad Street in a black, four-door vehicle.

The Richmond Police Department is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1234.