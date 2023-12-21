RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department and VCU Police are investigating after an employee’s car was shot at by two suspects near the university’s campus.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, officers were called to the MCV D-Deck entrance at 515 North 13th Street for a reported shooting.

According to police, a VCU Health System employee had been driving to work when he stopped at the D-Deck entrance gate. As he stopped, an unknown gray sedan pulled up behind him.

One of the two occupants of the gray sedan got out of the car and pulled out a firearm, according to police. Several shots were fired at the victim and his vehicle before the shooter returned to their vehicle and sped away southbound on 13th Street.

“The victim was uninjured in the encounter,” a spokesperson with VCU Police said. “The incident may have been tied to an earlier incident involving road rage.”

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting. Police have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1234.