RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two suspects who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery in September.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, officers were called to the 900 block of Old Nicholson Street near Gillies Creek Park for a reported armed robbery.

“Officers arrived and located an adult male who reported he had given a ride to the two suspects who later brandished firearms and robbed him,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

The Richmond Police Department has released the following images in an effort to identify the two suspects involved.

The Richmond Police Department has released the following images in an effort to identify the two suspects involved in an alleged armed robbery. (Photo courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident of the above suspects is encouraged to contact First Precinct Detective A. Partain at 804-646-1290.