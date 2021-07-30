Police targeting speeders, driving under the influence on State Route 360 next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you travel on State Route 360/Hull Street Rd. or have plans to travel on 360 next week, watch your speed.

The Richmond Police Department has partnered with other local law enforcement agencies to increase patrols and crack down on drivers speeding or driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The stretch of State Route 360/Hull Street Rd. that runs through Richmond. Photo: Richmond Police Department

The operation is called “360 Blitz.” This comes as a response at least in Richmond to frequent reports of speeding and driving under the influence on the stretch of 360 that runs through the city.

“Please slow down and stay alert on that busy stretch of roadway,” said Captain Christopher Gleason, Commander of the RPD’s Special Operations Division. “We are joining with our regional partners to provide saturated patrols and checkpoints throughout the week for the goal of public safety and awareness.”

The operation will run from August 1-7.