Police: Teen found shot in Richmond expected to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Monday that an investigation is underway after a teen was found shot in the city.
According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Silver Avenue for reports of a shooting in the area. They found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
