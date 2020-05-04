Police: Teen found shot in Richmond expected to survive

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Monday that an investigation is underway after a teen was found shot in the city.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Silver Avenue for reports of a shooting in the area. They found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

