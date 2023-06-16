RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three suspects who they say stole an idling van in Richmond’s Southside before abandoning it.

According to police, in May, the three people pictured got into an idling van on Forest Hill Avenue and drove it East to the Bellemeade neighborhood in Richmond’s Southside, where they abandoned it.

Police say the group stole several items, including a tablet, from the van on their way out.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.