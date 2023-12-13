RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has charged two juvenile males who allegedly carjacked a woman and crashed her car in Henrico County.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, officers were called to the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for a reported robbery.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a woman who told them she had been approached by two male suspects who brandished a firearm and demanded she hand over the the keys to her vehicle. When she complied, both suspects drove away from the scene in her vehicle.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was later found in Henrico County where it had reportedly crashed in a rural area.

“The two juvenile suspects inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening,” a police spokesperson said. “They have been charged with robbery.”

