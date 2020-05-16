Police: Two men shot on East Roanoke Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police said two men have been shot on E. Roanoke Street in Richmond — both men have been hospitalized. One of the men was left with life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to E. Roanoke St. after reports of a shooting. On scene, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.
A short time later, police said a second adult male arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries were reported to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing, and those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
