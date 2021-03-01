Police, VCU remain tight-lipped about investigation surrounding death of Adam Oakes as questions linger

Adam Oakes, 19, of Loudoun County, died in an incident linked to the fraternity. (Photo from Oakes’ family)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Family and friends of Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes and the public have many unanswered questions about his death after the VCU chapter of his fraternity, Delta Chi, was suspended over the weekend.

Richmond Police detectives are working jointly with VCU Police to figure out what happened after officers found Oakes unresponsive inside a building the 100 block of West Clay Street Saturday morning, Feb. 27, at 9:16 a.m.

After the VCU chapter of the Delta Chi fraternity Oakes was rushing was suspended, 8News asked their national headquarters for any new information. We were declined an interview on Monday.

The organization released a statement on Sunday saying, “We encourage all members to cooperate with law enforcement investigative efforts and all directives of the university administration.”

With Richmond Police leading the death investigation, 8News asked to speak with the department about the case or for any new details but were told VCU Police would provide more information.

VCU officials and VCU Police Department declined our requests for additional information as well, explaining their Sunday statement would serve as what they have to say at this time.

Meanwhile, VCU President Michael Rao tweeted Sunday, saying the college will work closely with local law enforcement for the investigation.

We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own. I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s loved ones and closest friends. @VCU will continue to work closely with local law enforcement as the investigation develops. https://t.co/8VIzZ3qKYx — Michael Rao, Ph.D. (@VCUpresident) February 28, 2021

While we wait for more information, family and friends tell 8News they believe Oakes was a victim of an incident within Delta Chi.

His cousin, Courtney White, said in an email that Oakes may have been forced to drink a handle, or about 1.75 liters of Jack Daniels, blindfolded and with his head hit against a tree to get initiated into Delta Chi. White and her family are pleading for answers from this investigation.

8News also reached out to the medical examiner Monday for more information or a cause of death and have yet to hear back.

