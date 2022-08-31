RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Richmond Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred overnight on Wednesday in an Police Department headquarters parking deck, which left several police vehicles tagged with derogatory language.

According to Richmond Police, at 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, an officer was in the Richmond Police Department headquarters parking deck, located on West Grace Street in Richmond, when they observed several police vehicles that had been sprayed with black paint. At least four police vehicles inside the parking deck were tagged with curse words and derogatory terms written in the paint.

According to Richmond Police, this damage happened overnight.

Nobert Greenidge Jr., who works across the street from the headquarters, was upset when he saw the vandalism.

“Wow. Total disrespect,” Greenidge said. “The police got a job to do. They’re human beings too, but they’re being ridiculed.”



Drone video taken by 8News shows the side entrance to the parking deck at the 2nd Street and Grace Street intersection. At this entrance, there is usually a white security camera. But now the camera is gone and there is only a dangling blue wire.

At least four police vehicles inside the Richmond Police Department parking deck were tagged with curse words and derogatory terms in spray paint on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Credit: Forrest Shelor.

An overhead view of the Richmond Police Department parking deck, where multiple police cars were vandalized on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Credit: Forrest Shelor.

“They’re vandalizing them,” Greenidge said. “Who knows who they’re going to take it out on next?



Despite several “do not enter” and “no trespassing” signs posted around the police headquarters, the fact that someone was bold enough to go inside and vandalize the vehicles makes Greenidge uncomfortable.

“You ought to put some cameras in there and catch the people who are doing it, to stop this,” Greenidge said.

Richmond Police said if the vandalism can be assessed at $1,000 or more, the individual responsible can be charged with a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who observed suspicious activity in the overnight hours near the 200 block of West Grace Street in Richmond is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or Richmond Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

