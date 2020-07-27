Police: Victim expected to survive after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Monday that an investigation is underway after a man arrived at VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, a man was taken to the hospital in a person vehicle at 1:30 p.m. The victim is expected to survive as a police spokesperson told 8News in an email that his injuries do “not appear to be life threatening.”

Authorities are in the 2300 block of Afton Avenue, the possible location of the shooting, as they investigate.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.