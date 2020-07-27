Police: Victim expected to survive after Richmond shooting

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said Monday that an investigation is underway after a man arrived at VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, a man was taken to the hospital in a person vehicle at 1:30 p.m. The victim is expected to survive as a police spokesperson told 8News in an email that his injuries do “not appear to be life threatening.”

Authorities are in the 2300 block of Afton Avenue, the possible location of the shooting, as they investigate.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events