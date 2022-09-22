RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller poses as law enforcement and attempts to solicit funds from senior citizens within the community.

According to police, the scam involves a caller identifying themselves as a representative from the Richmond Police Department and attempting to solicit money on the behalf of families of victims who have been killed.

The Richmond Police Department told 8News that it does not solicit funds from residents via phone or other methods.

“Phone scammers frequently target vulnerable residents, but anyone can be targeted and everyone should be vigilant against potential scams,” a release from Richmond Police reads.

Anyone who receives calls that seem suspicious are encouraged to hang up the phone and try calling the agency of the caller to verify the legitimacy of the call. Never provide banking information or other private information to unknown individuals.

To report an incident such as a scam, call the Richmond Police Department’s non-emergency number at 804-646-5100.