Police: Woman in her 60s identified as Richmond fatal shooting victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police identified a woman in her 60s as Richmond’s latest homicide victim.

According to police, Estelle D. Pugh was found dead in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Police said she was found suffering from trauma.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact case and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

