RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Richmond’s East End on Thursday, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street at 8:01 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, authorities found a woman who had been shot and in need of treatment.

The woman, who was identified, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Richmond Police said.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.