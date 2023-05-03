RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Richmond Police Department are actively investigating a death that occurred in south Richmond this morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officers were called to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Halifax Avenue.

8News arrived at the scene to find what appeared to be a crash involving a cement truck. This is the second incident with the Richmond Police Department involving a cement truck to occur in the last 24 hours.

According to police, there is no active threat. Richmond Highway is closed in both directions from Harwood Street to Gordon Avenue.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.