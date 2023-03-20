RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GalaxyCon is returning to Richmond with a three-day event celebrating fandom, gaming, comics, fantasy and other pop culture interests.

The event will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center starting Friday, March 24 and ending on Sunday, March 26.

An exciting lineup of celebrity appearances will include the likes of David Tenant, Charlie Cox, John Cleese, Vincent D’Onofrio and William Shatner. Some celebrities will take part in Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, kicking off the weekend festivities.

In addition to celebrities and guest panels, there will be costume and cosplay contests, exhibitions, performances, gaming and more. For a full list of the weekend’s attractions, visit the GalaxyCon website.

Tickets are on sale now, featuring $110 three-day passes and individual day passes as low as $40.