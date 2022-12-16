RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A popular Asian street food restaurant in The Fan District has announced that it will be closing in the new year.

In a recent Instagram post, the management of Foo Dog RVA announced that the restaurant’s last dinner service would be on Dec. 31, 2022.

“For the past eight years, Foo has been a second home to our team and our guests,” the post reads. “This is truly such a special, endearing, and unique space to be a part of. One of our regulars described it as ‘the place I feel most welcome and comfortable,’ which I think captures the heart of this restaurant — and this team — perfectly. It has been the greatest honor and privilege to work alongside my team here at Foo… and to share the love with all of our guests.”

The post does say that although Foo Dog the restaurant is closing, Foo Dog may reappear in 2023 as a feature food hall. According to the post, EAT Restaurant Partners — a company that Foo Dog and a number of other local restaurants are a part of — is working on a new project that will feature the aforementioned food hall.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the Instagram post reads. “To our guests: whether you stopped by just once for a bowl of ramen or we see you every week for dinner and drinks, we truly appreciate the love we’ve received over the years. Our success would not have been possible without you.”

Foo Dog RVA will maintain normal hours until their closing on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.