PopUp Market coming to The Diamond this spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting tomorrow there will be a weekly pop-up events at The Diamond for people to shop for products from local vendors.

The PopUp Market at The Diamond held by River City Festivals will be every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature artisan, craft and local businesses selling a number of different things including jewelry, toys, food, cosmetics, home goods and books.

This Saturday will mark the first of two months worth of events. Currently there are vendor schedules set for April 10 through May 29.

Entry to the event is free of charge and you can bring your pets and kids.

COVID-19 relegated restrictions will be in place at the events.