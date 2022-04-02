RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — PopUp RVA at The Diamond returns for its 2nd Season today. It will run every Saturday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. through to October.

The event will be located at the Richmond Flying Squirrels Stadium’s “Red lot” and there will be free parking at the stadium’s “Yellow Lot”, “Blue Lot” and “Green Lot”.

PopUp RVA at The Diamond is a free weekly event, featuring a rotating lineup of local vendors and businesses. Each week features 50-70 local artisans, crafters, new businesses, local distilleries, food, desserts, drinks, local live music, games, & more.

This year will feature local live music every week. The second Saturday of each month will be an “Open Mic” setup, allowing new and budding local musicians to make their way to the stage.

“Our focus is to create an environment of support and opportunity for new and growing local entrepreneurs,” said PopUp RVA Founder, Brian Sullivan. “We are excited to be opening for our 2nd season, and can`t wait to show the best of RVA. In this age of online and impersonal shopping, we have decided instead to focus on people and their passions. Shopping local and meeting with local creators and business owners not only keeps money local; it also helps to support their dreams.”

The event is family-friendly, open come rain or shine and pets are welcome.

The full lineup of participating vendors, food trucks, and local musicians can be found on their website, here. Local vendors and other businesses interested in participating can find more information and register directly on the website also.