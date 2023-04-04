RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Due to the high winds and rain brought by Saturday’s storm, PopUp RVA’s opening weekend was left something to be desired. So this week organizers are dubbing the weekend “Take 2.”

PopUp RVA founder, Brian Sullivan said that the weather meant that over 70 local businesses didn’t get the season opener they deserved. This week, however, is expected to feature an impressive lineup of local artisans, crafters, creators and more.

“We have food trucks, desserts, and of course our mobile PopUp Margarita Bar,” Sullivan said. “This week is also our Second Saturday Open Mic hosted by Zach Angle and featuring an array of talented local musicians coming out to take control of the microphone for a song or two.”

The market will continue every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October, rain or shine.

For more information on what to expect in the coming weeks, visit the PopUp RVA website.