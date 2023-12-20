RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — PopUp RVA will host two markets during the final weekend before Christmas for anyone that needs to make final purchases before the holiday.

PopUp RVA will host its annual Stoney Point Sip and Shop market from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 at Stony Point Fashion Park, located in unit #164 where the former H&M was. Organizers will also host a ‘Dad’s Shopping Day’ event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 at the same location.

Stony Point Sip and Shop will feature a more than 50 local vendors to browse and shop from, including woodworking, clothing and products from Virginia Distilleries. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can take a free picture with Santa.

On Sunday, Sip and Shop’s ‘Dad’s Shopping Day’ event will be open for all the dads, or anyone who has not had the chance to finish their holiday gift list. The market will feature a range of options such as toys, jewelry and hot sauce gift sets.

Both days will offer a spiked hot chocolate bar, as well as beer, wine and mixed drinks. Dogs are welcome.

For a full list of vendors on Dec. 23, click here. For vendors featured on Dec. 24, go here.