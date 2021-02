RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3119 Semmes Avenue on Friday night.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly before 10 p.m. where they found heavy fire coming from the front porch. The flames were mostly outside of the two-story home but did spread enough to catch the attic on fire as well.

At 10:51 p.m., RFD tweeted that the fire was under control.

No one was injured.