RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was caught on surveillance video stealing three separate packages from a Richmond home before riding off with them on his bike earlier this week.

Home surveillance footage from July 24 showed a man riding a bike on Bainbridge Street. The man is wearing a red hat, white shirt and red shorts. A red bag is on the front end of the bike.

In the video, he walks up to the porch, picks up three packages, puts them on his bike and then rides away.

Neil Hodge is the homeowner and said he believes the man is dressed similar to a delivery driver.

“I hate to say it, I wasn’t surprised or shocked,” Hodge said.

The suspect taking boxes off Neil Hodge’s porch in Richmond. Credit: Neil Hodge

Hodge had been working from home that day when he left for a brief period. He got home, saw one package on his porch and didn’t think much of it at first.

“I started getting these surveys from Amazon asking about the package delivery. There are all these packages. I’m like, I didn’t get those,” Hodge said. “So I went back to my security camera, and low and behold, I watched this guy pick up three of my packages and put them on his bike and ride off with them.”

The suspect gets ready to ride off on his bike with boxes he took from Hodge’s front porch. Credit: Neil Hodge

Hodge told 8News, there were two lamps, two sets of string lamps, pizza pans and a pizza paddle. He had planned on making pizzas on his grill. All of these items were worth a total of $500.

“What he left behind was a pizza stone, which was, I guess, too heavy for him to carry,” Hodge said.

According to Richmond Police, at approximately 11:17 a.m. on July 28, a citizen called the second precinct to alert them about a male who stole a package from his front porch.

The suspect rides off with Hodge’s boxes. Credit: Neil Hodge

“It happens. Don’t get upset about it. Report it,” Hodge said.

Detectives remind citizens to consider having packages delivered to a package locker, a place of business or a trusted neighbor.

The Richmond Police Department is asking the public to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 804-646-1000 to report any suspicious activity.