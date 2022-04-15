RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of General Services has announced that a portion of 9th Street in downtown Richmond will close until Oct. 17 for the construction of the new General Assembly building as well as a new parking deck.

According to the Department of General Services, the portion of 9th Street that will close is between East Grace Street and East Broad Street. A pedestrian walkway that goes through the street will be added during construction.

Work on the General Assembly building started in 2019 and is set to be completed late this year. There will be tunnels to the Capitol and the new parking deck, although the tunnel to the Capitol is not expected to be done until late 2023.

Construction of the 500-spot parking deck began in the Spring of 2021 and is also expected to be complete late this year. There will office space on the first floor of the structure.

Pedestrians are asked to walk with caution through the area around Capitol Square. According to DGS, the closures will be subject to change through the duration of the projects.