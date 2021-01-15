Bomb threat evacuates Virginia Supreme Court building in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials are reporting a bomb threat at the Virginia Supreme Court in downtown Richmond.

Just before 1 p.m., Virginia Capitol Police sent a notification that people should avoid the area around 100 N 9th St. due to a bomb threat. Police are currently on scene.

Police stopping traffic @ the intersection of E. Franklin St and N 8th St & other streets downtown near the building pic.twitter.com/h0n56tIWrY — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) January 15, 2021

A member of the 8News team said people are currently being evacuated from the Virginia Supreme Court building and that the intersection of E. Franklin and 8th St. is being blocked by police.

A member of the 8News team said people are currently being evacuated from the Virginia Supreme court building and that 8th Street has been closed off. (Photo: Forrest Shelor)

This comes less than a week before Lobby Day in Virginia and the Presidential Inauguration. The City of Richmond declared a new State of Emergency on Monday after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington D.C. in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam discussed the security measures in place.

“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with ill intent, you need to turn around and go home. You are not welcome here and you are not welcome there,” Northam said.

A state official said Capitol Square has been closed until Jan. 21, in anticipation of possible unrest. Even so, security fencing is being put around the square along with other additional security precautions.

“We are taking the necessary measures to protect the people and property of our commonwealth,” he said.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.