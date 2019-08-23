‘Possible security breach’ at Richmond International Airport temporarily shuts down concourse

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A “possible security breach” at Richmond International Airport forced authorities to close concourse B for more than 30 minutes on Friday.

A spokesperson for the airport told 8News that the concern, which closed the concourse at 5:14 p.m., has been resolved by Richmond police and TSA.

Two travelers entered concourse B through the security checkpoint exit lanes, causing concern, according to a spokesperson. Surveillance video was reviewed and the two travelers were identified.

Operations at the airport returned to normal after the concourse reopened at 5:45 p.m.

