Postal Service holding job fair at Richmond Post Office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season will be here before you know it and the United States Postal Service is hiring more workers to help meet increasing demands.

There will be a job fair at the Richmond Main Post Office on Brook Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from the postal service, they are looking for “committed and motivated individuals” to help deliver letters and packages this year and beyond.

These new hires would be part of a 10-year effort to stabilize the postal service workforce.

A release about the job fair states, “Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.”

The post office will be filling immediate openings at the job fair on Saturday. Current employees will be at the event to help answer questions and provide information about the jobs.

Applications can be filled out online at the USPS website.