RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re noticing smoother roads in Richmond, it’s because crews are making their way through hundreds of pothole requests.

Peter Breil, the director of RVA311, said that, thanks to a significant investment in paving over the last several years, they’ve been able to cut down on pothole requests.

According to Breil, between January 2022 and March 2023, there were 1,888 reported potholes. Crews have since closed 1,824 of those pothole requests through RVA311.

The RVA311 team fields requests to the city’s Department of Public Works’ (DPW) Roadway Maintenance division. In 2019, the team received 388 pothole requests per month, but in 2022, that number went down to 107 requests per month.

This doesn’t include the requests the Department of Public Works receives directly from Richmonders.

Briel said DPW has a goal of repairing a pothole within 14 days. However, winter freezes and thaw cycles are major causes of potholes, and these weather events can extend repair times. He added that crews prioritize potholes in dangerous and/or high-traffic areas.

While some people are relieved to see pothole patching across the city, they also said more work needs to be done.

James Burns, who drives through Richmond every day, said his car has been damaged from driving over potholes.

“I’m a full-time DoorDasher, so I have to get alignment like twice a year because of the potholes. Some potholes you can’t dodge, you can’t duck,” he said. “Some spots got better, and some spots got worse depending on where you go.”

Burns added he’s had some issues with his tie rod while driving over potholes on the city’s Southside.

“Southside plaza, it’s like real low and one time the wheel came off the tie rod just because of the pothole. There’s a lot of them on that side. That’s why I don’t even try to drive on that — I try to stay in the left lane,” he said.

Breil said that, as of April 1, they have 131 open pothole requests.

To report a pothole, you can call the 311 call center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., submit a request through the public portal RVA311.com or submit a request through the RVA311 mobile app.