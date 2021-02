Power lines are down after a car crash on Nine Mile Road on Thursday, February 11. (Photo: Parker Shumaker)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car hit a power pole along Nine Mile Road this morning causing power lines to come down.

Witnesses reported that the driver swerved off the road, hit the pole, and then ran off. The accident happened around 8:25 a.m.

Scene of a crash this morning on Nine Mile Road. (Photo: Parker Shumaker)

Richmond Police Department told 8News that they have not caught the driver involved.

