RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — George Wythe High School will be closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 17 due to a power outage, an alert sent out by the school stated.

The alert was sent to school staff members just before 7:30 a.m.

“Hopefully this issue will be resolved immediately and we will resume regular instruction tomorrow,” the alert stated. “Thanks for your patience and understanding as we resolve this issue.”

A power outage alert on Dominion Energy’s website shows an estimated time of restoration for the school to be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cause of the outage is stated to be “pending investigation.”