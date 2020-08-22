Power outage on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus

Richmond
Posted: / Updated:
vcu

VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University reported a power outage on the Monroe Park Campus late Saturday afternoon. A VCU alert states that a blown transformer has resulted in a power outage on a large portion of the campus.

Some buildings are on backup power and others are without power. Dominion Energy is aware of the issue and working to restore the power.

The Dominion Energy outage map shows that over 1,300 customers are out in the Monroe Park Campus area.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events