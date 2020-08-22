Power outage on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University reported a power outage on the Monroe Park Campus late Saturday afternoon. A VCU alert states that a blown transformer has resulted in a power outage on a large portion of the campus.

Some buildings are on backup power and others are without power. Dominion Energy is aware of the issue and working to restore the power.

The Dominion Energy outage map shows that over 1,300 customers are out in the Monroe Park Campus area.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

