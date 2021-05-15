Powhatan County Fair, other long-awaited festivals return to RVA this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, the Powhatan County Fair and Dominion Energy’s Riverrock both return to RVA!

For the first time ever, admission to the Powhatan County Fair is completely free. After a virtual event last year, the fair has returned with helicopter rides, a civil war demonstration, live music and more from May 14 to 16.

“Seeing the world change was a bit of a shocker so now seeing everything kind of getting back to normal is a breath of fresh air,” Blake Biland, who attended the fair with his family Friday night, told 8News.

The fair said they will be sanitizing rides and encouraging current CDC guidelines. Gov. Ralph Northam said starting May 15, vaccinated Virginians can remove masks outdoors. However, if you are at a crowded outdoor event, the state and CDC still recommend you wear one.

“I’m happy to give up the mandate but I think it’d be a great idea for folks to continue to mask up. It’s not asking much of folks,” Parker Nyquist said at the fair.

Also returning this weekend is Dominion Energy’s Riverrock.

The Richmond sports and music festival kicked off Friday with small group activities like yoga classes, trail runs, sustainability projects and scavenger hunts.

Those who 8News spoke with Friday were excited to attend events like these again as COVID restrictions ease up.

“We’re both students, so we’re used to eight hours a day on the computer. So it’s great to be able to see people enjoying themselves,” Nyquist said.

The Powhatan County Fair is open with free admission on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For a list of Riverrock’s weekend events, click here.