RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers will see lane closures on Powhite Parkway and Forest Hill Avenue’s exit ramp, affecting the way they will pass through the tolls.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) will be closing the Powhite Parkway Southbound express lanes, as well as the Forest Hill Avenue exit ramp on that route, in order to perform highway maintenance.

Beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and ending 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, all drivers will need to use the cash lanes at the toll on Powhite Parkway. These lanes will accept EZ-Pass for the duration of the closure.

There will be signs in the area to help drivers navigate the work zone. Work will be weather permitting.