RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) has announced there will be multiple lane closures on Powhite Parkway southbound in the coming weeks.

The closures are a result of inspections on the Powhite Parkway Bridge over the James River.

The lane closures will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 until Friday, Sept. 16. The work schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

RMTA reminds drivers to pay attention to signage in the area and use caution when driving through work zones.