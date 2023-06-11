RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A community came together on Sunday, June 11 to honor and remember those who lost their lives at a mass shooting at the Altria Theater last week.

Family members, community leaders, friends and more all gathered for a prayer vigil at Abner Clay Park in Richmond to remember 18-year-old Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith.

Both men lost their lives minutes after Jackson crossed the stage to receive his diploma during the graduation ceremony being held for Huguenot High School on. Gunfire rang out following the Richmond City school’s celebration on Tuesday, June 6 around 5:15 p.m. that evening.

While the day was warm, the mood at Sunday’s vigil was solemn. Family and friends together at Abner Clay Park remembered a momentous milestone that quickly turned into mayhem.

Now instead of a graduation party, the family is planning two funerals for their loved ones.

At Sunday’s vigil, community leaders called on the need to put an end to gun violence in the commonwealth.

“Condolences to this family,” Richmond City Council member Ann Lambart said. “We stood with you, and we will continue to stand with you.”

“Love wins today and always,” Richmond City Council member Stephanie Lynch added. “We love this family, and we stand with you all.”

Richmond’s acting chief of police, Rick Edwards, made his plea for no retaliation shootings.

“We feel terrible about what happened and what I want to say to the community and everyone here listening to me today: Revenge isn’t the answer,” Edwards said. “If any of you were thinking of retaliating, please don’t.”

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said he will always have the painful memory of shaking Shawn Jackson’s hand moments before the teen’s life was tragically taken.

“And I pray with all my heart and soul that this is the last vigil that I ever have to go to,” Kamras said.

Two other vigils were held in Monroe Park on Thursday, June 8 to honor the lives of Jackson and Smith.