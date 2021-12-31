Pregnant bulldog found beside Richmond elementary school dumpster euthanized to prevent suffering

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The bulldog that was found pregnant and abandoned beside an elementary school dumpster earlier this week has been euthanized to prevent suffering from infection, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

RACC named her ‘Mama Hope Elizabeth’ after her surgery on Thursday to remove the dead puppies inside of her. Bulldogs’ anatomy requires them to have a C-section since they cannot typically reproduce on their own.

But the bulldog’s luck at survival was slim after an infection spread throughout her body and contracting pneumonia.

“We knew when we embarked on this journey that it was a long shot and it’s only because of our incredibly talented friends at Virginia Veterinary Centers and your support that we were able to do everything in our power to help her. Her body just couldn’t overcome the infection and pneumonia and when she started to decline we hugged her close and made the decision to euthanize,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

RACC is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for leaving the dog to die.