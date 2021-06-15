Pregnant woman waits over one hour for an ambulance in Richmond following crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pregnant woman involved in a car accident Saturday waited over one hour for an ambulance, and the incident has shined a light on the shortage of Richmond Ambulance Authority drivers.

Latanya Thornton was involved in an accident at the intersection of Bells Road and Richmond Highway near Phillip Morris in South Richmond. The Richmond Fire Department arrived on the scene of the accident and requested an ambulance for Thornton, but it was over 60 minutes before anyone showed up.

Mark Tenia of the RAA said at the time all other manned ambulances were at or on the way to a hospital or on the scene of another call. Tenia says they’re short staffed, that they have half the staff they need behind the wheel of their entire fleet.

“We were well aware of the information,” he said. He told 8News due to HIPAA laws he couldn’t comment on the specifics of this incident. Tenia also noted

Bystander Shannon Ronaldson saw Thornton injured and went to her aid. As they were waiting, Ronaldson started broadcasting the situation on Facebook Live.

The goal of the Richmond Ambulance Authority is to respond to a Priority 1 call in less than nine minutes. A Priority 1 call is life threatening.