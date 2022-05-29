RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond drivers are asked to plan ahead and expect delays this week due to intermittent lane closures in several neighborhoods.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, in order to install fiber optic cable and traffic signal conduits, there will be intermittent lane closures in the following areas:

Chamberlayne Avenue from Rennie Avenue to Walton Road

East Main Street from South 15th Street to Pear Street

Patterson Avenue and North Hamilton Street to West Cary Street and South Nansemond Street

The closures will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, May 30 and ending Friday, June 10.