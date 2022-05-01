RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works will be closing lanes on several major roads for the next two weeks.

According to the Department of Public Works, some of the lane closures are part of the traffic signal system expansion project and others are for roadway trenching and junction box installation.

The upcoming lane closures in the city are as follows:

Curb lane/sidewalk closures

West Main Street from 15th Street to Orleans Street

from to Hermitage Road from Robin Hood Road to Sherwood Avenue

from to Hermitage Road from Westwood Avenue to Laburnum Park Boulevard

from to Robin Hood Road from Hermitage Road to Arthur Ashe Boulevard

from to Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Robin Hood Road to Westwood Avenue

All five closures above will be from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intermittent lane closures

West Cary Street from South Jefferson Street to South Foushee Street

from to West Grace Street at North Monroe Street

at Street Monument Avenue at North Thompson Street

All three closures above will be from Wednesday, May 4 to Thursday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.