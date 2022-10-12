RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival is this weekend and several major roads in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood will be closed.

According to the Richmond Police Department, between 5 a.m. on 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the following roads will be closed:

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad Street and West Moore Street

Myers Street between West Broad Street and West Moore Street

West Leigh Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue

West Marshall Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Sheppard Street (including adjacent alleyways)

Parking on all the above streets will be prohibited for the duration of the festival. For real-time traffic information, visit 511Virginia.org.