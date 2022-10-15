RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The current President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will soon be leaving the organization after more than two decades.

The United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg Board of Directors announced on Friday, Oct. 14 that James Taylor is stepping down as President and CEO after 26 years.

Taylor began his career with United Way in Denver, Colo. in 1996. During this time at United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg, Taylor has raised more than $88 million to serve the region and developed programs like Kindergarten Countdown Camp, which prepares children with necessary skills to start kindergarten, and WomenRise, which offers scholarships to single mothers to cover childcare costs.

Taylor and his wife will now be moving closer to Shepardstown, W. Va., where Taylor will serve as Executive Vice President for the Shepherd University Foundation.

”I am grateful to the Board and staff of the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg for the opportunity to work with them to provide important services to the region,” Taylor said. “I will treasure my time with United Way even as I look forward to the new challenge that awaits me at Shepherd University.”

“United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg would not exist as it does today without James’ leadership and vision,” Corynne Arnett, Chair of the Board of Directors for United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, and we look forward to following the success of his career in West Virginia.”

Taylor’s final day will be Nov. 11. The Board will be looking for a new President and CEO with in the next few months.

For now, Angela Otto, the current Vice President of Finance & Administration for United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg, has been named as the Interim President and CEO, effective Friday, October 14.