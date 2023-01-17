RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — A press conference will be held near the Carolina Express convenience store today at 11 a.m., according to Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson, who says an agreement has been made on the store’s operations after violence surrounded the store in 2022.

The establishment had its liquor license revoked in November after seven people were shot around the store in a span of just a few months. A quadruple shooting in August left four people, including a juvenile, shot outside of the store. A triple shooting occurred two months later in the same place, sending three people to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

The store had been operating on a temporary permit since Aug. 4, 2022 — a Virginia ABC spokesperson said these permits are given to allow businesses to continue operation during the transition of a new owner.

Virginia ABC did not confirm the shootings to be the reason for the revocation of the license.