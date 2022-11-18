RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” a Broadway production of the 1990 award-winning film of the same name, is coming to the Altria Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The lead actress of the production, Jessie Davidson, spoke with 8News about her experience playing “Vivian Ward” and her excitement for the show’s opening next week.

“I’m so honored to be playing this role. This is a role that so many people know and love, and obviously put Julia Roberts on the map as an actor,” Davidson said. “To be stepping into these shoes has been a dream and something that I’m hoping will do maybe the same for me.”

According to Davidson, the 21-person cast was encouraged by director and choreographer, Jerry Mitchell to make the roles their own.

“It’s been incredible. They were an already existing cast. So I stepped in on two of the tours and I was welcomed in with open arms and love and support, and it was just such a warm group of people to walk into,” Davidson said. “Every night we’re just having the best time on stage together and off to.”

Davidson said fans of the original film can expect a mixture of “classic feel” with something new.

“I think the musical does an incredible version of capturing all of those iconic moments that people know and love from the movie that everyone’s waiting for,” she said. “People who are coming to see the show are going to feel the nostalgia of the Garry Marshall film and also get a sense of a current twist, which is great.”

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and produced by Paula Wagner, the show will feature an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Wallace.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will show at the Altria Theater in Richmond from Nov. 22 through Nov. 27. Those interested in buying tickets during the presale period can get more information on Broad In Richmond’s website. Anyone with questions can email info@asmrichmond.com.